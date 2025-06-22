Venture Life Group (LON:VLG) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Venture Life Group plc (LON:VLG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 47.30 ($0.64) and traded as high as GBX 50.40 ($0.68). Venture Life Group shares last traded at GBX 50 ($0.67), with a volume of 230,880 shares traded.

Venture Life Group Trading Down 1.0%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 47.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 41.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.45, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of £63.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.85, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.30.

Get Venture Life Group alerts:

About Venture Life Group

(Get Free Report)

Venture Life is an international consumer self-care company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercialising products for the global self-care market.

With operations in the UK, The Netherlands and Italy, the Group’s product portfolio includes some key products such as the UltraDEX and Dentyl oral care product ranges, food supplements for maintaining brain function, medical devices for women’s intimate healthcare, fungal infections and proctology, and dermo-cosmetics for addressing the signs of ageing.

The products, which are typically recommended by pharmacists or healthcare practitioners, are available primarily through pharmacies and grocery multiples.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Venture Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venture Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.