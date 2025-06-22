Croma Security Solutions Group (LON:CSSG) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Croma Security Solutions Group plc (LON:CSSG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 83.74 ($1.13) and traded as high as GBX 86.50 ($1.16). Croma Security Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 83 ($1.12), with a volume of 837 shares.

Croma Security Solutions Group Trading Down 4.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of £11.40 million, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 83.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 85.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Insider Activity at Croma Security Solutions Group

In related news, insider Roberto Fiorentino bought 30,065 shares of Croma Security Solutions Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.10) per share, with a total value of £24,653.30 ($33,153.98). 56.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Croma Security Solutions Group

Croma Security Solutions Group plc provides various security services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Croma Locksmiths; and Croma Fire and Security. The Croma Locksmiths segment supplies, installs, and maintains locks, padlocks, safes, ironmongery, UPVC mechanisms, security shutters, grilles, and doors.

