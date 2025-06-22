The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.41 and traded as high as $5.67. The Gabelli Utility Trust shares last traded at $5.65, with a volume of 181,306 shares trading hands.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average of $5.35.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th.

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Utility Trust

About The Gabelli Utility Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust during the first quarter valued at about $318,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust during the first quarter valued at about $53,000.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

