BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.48 and traded as high as $2.55. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund shares last traded at $2.54, with a volume of 1,050,200 shares changing hands.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.53.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.0175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHF. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 339,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 78,294 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210 shares during the period. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 713,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 327,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.16% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

