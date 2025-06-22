BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.48 and traded as high as $2.55. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund shares last traded at $2.54, with a volume of 1,050,200 shares changing hands.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.53.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.0175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%.
Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund
About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.
