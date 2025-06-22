FUNToken (FUN) Trading 102.9% Higher Over Last Week

FUNToken (FUN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. FUNToken has a market cap of $83.69 million and approximately $178.74 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FUNToken has traded 102.9% higher against the dollar. One FUNToken token can currently be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FUNToken was first traded on June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,843,201,660 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. The official website for FUNToken is funtoken.io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io.

FUNToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was initially developed by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to power their FUN ecosystem. In early 2021, FUN Token took control of FUN and are focused on developing this separately from FunFair Technologies with a new use case.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

