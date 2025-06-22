SK Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

SK Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.2% of SK Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. SK Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 194,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,689,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,892,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. White & Co Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $331,591,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $596.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $585.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $576.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $582.85. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $616.22.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

