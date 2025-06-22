MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Has $4.75 Million Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHY stock opened at $82.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.29 and a 52-week high of $83.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.32.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.2718 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

