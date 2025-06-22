MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 717,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158,377 shares during the period. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF makes up 4.2% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.40% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF worth $18,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000.

Get PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF alerts:

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF stock opened at $26.27 on Friday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $26.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.10.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Profile

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.