Childress Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 8,447 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,637,205,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,738,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,475,352,000 after acquiring an additional 9,128,380 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $302,005,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,804,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,745,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362,038 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $80.39 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The firm has a market cap of $135.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.01.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

