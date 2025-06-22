Childress Capital Advisors LLC Sells 14,415 Shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 49.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,415 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 108,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 25,143 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 860,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,797,000 after purchasing an additional 226,246 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 21,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 19,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Capital Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE:BAC opened at $45.51 on Friday. Bank of America Corporation has a one year low of $33.07 and a one year high of $48.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $27.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.69.

View Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.