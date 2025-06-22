Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Has $907,000 Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 44.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,895 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in PayPal were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its position in PayPal by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 225,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,700,000 after acquiring an additional 11,218 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 22,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 101.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 5,818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Praxis Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 3.7% in the first quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. Evercore ISI began coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on PayPal from $103.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on PayPal from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.29.

In related news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,839 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $281,168.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,274.36. This trade represents a 18.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 3,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $277,035.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,248. This trade represents a 21.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,796 shares of company stock valued at $863,028. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $70.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.85 and a 52-week high of $93.66. The firm has a market cap of $68.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

