Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) Shares Bought by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,605 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,682,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,640,727,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465,692 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,931,275 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $552,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,305 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,395,225 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $340,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114,656 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,203,812 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $333,971,000 after acquiring an additional 232,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,461,719 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $309,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335,473 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Raymond James Financial set a $40.00 price objective on Devon Energy in a report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $34.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.51. The company has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. Devon Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $49.35.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.87%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

