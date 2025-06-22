The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) Stock Position Lifted by 1858 Wealth Management LLC

1858 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,226 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of BK stock opened at $91.58 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 1 year low of $58.19 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 5,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $437,177.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,122.50. The trade was a 20.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 65,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $5,061,717.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 87,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,767,872.02. The trade was a 42.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,869,795 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, March 17th. Truist Financial downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.85.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

