Ewa LLC Has $2.96 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Ewa LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. iShares Semiconductor ETF comprises 1.1% of Ewa LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Ewa LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SOXX. Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $225.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.16. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $267.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.4833 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

