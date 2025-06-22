Ewa LLC Sells 930 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Ewa LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Ewa LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 284.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,221,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,134,878,000 after purchasing an additional 19,397,896 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,743,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605,152 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,520,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,209,000 after purchasing an additional 832,983 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,709,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,365,000 after buying an additional 301,772 shares during the period. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,253,526,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $198.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.19. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $169.32 and a one year high of $205.24. The company has a market cap of $89.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

