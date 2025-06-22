Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $173.34 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $150.43 and a 1 year high of $182.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.37. The company has a market cap of $275.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

