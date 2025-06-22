ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 185 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $114.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.60. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

