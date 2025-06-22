Virginia National Bankshares (NASDAQ:VABK) and California BanCorp (NASDAQ:BCAL) Critical Analysis

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Get Free Report) and Virginia National Bankshares (NASDAQ:VABK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.4% of California BanCorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of Virginia National Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of California BanCorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of Virginia National Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get California BanCorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for California BanCorp and Virginia National Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California BanCorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 Virginia National Bankshares 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation & Earnings

California BanCorp presently has a consensus price target of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 34.21%. Given California BanCorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe California BanCorp is more favorable than Virginia National Bankshares.

This table compares California BanCorp and Virginia National Bankshares”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California BanCorp $184.56 million 2.55 $5.43 million $0.45 32.29 Virginia National Bankshares $83.52 million 2.36 $16.97 million $3.30 11.09

Virginia National Bankshares has lower revenue, but higher earnings than California BanCorp. Virginia National Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than California BanCorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

California BanCorp has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virginia National Bankshares has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares California BanCorp and Virginia National Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California BanCorp 8.21% 9.54% 1.19% Virginia National Bankshares 21.32% 11.01% 1.11%

Summary

California BanCorp beats Virginia National Bankshares on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About California BanCorp

(Get Free Report)

Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides home equity lines of credit, business loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate and construction loans, small business administration loans, letters of credit, and personal and business credit cards. In addition, the company provides cash vault, sweep accounts, and remote deposit capture services; online and mobile banking services; courier service; lockbox services; and merchant services. It operates branches in San Diego, Orange, Ventura, Los Angeles, and Riverside counties, as well as the Inland Empire. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Virginia National Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital segments. It provides checking accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services. In addition, the company offers commercial and industrial loans, real estate construction and land loans, commercial real estate loans, and 1-4 family residential mortgages, as well as consumer loans comprising student loans, revolving credit, and other fixed payment loans. Further, it provides automated teller machines, internet banking, treasury, and cash management services; merchant and debit card services; and wealth and investment advisory, and brokerage services. Additionally, the company offers investment management, corporate trustee, trust and estate administration, IRA administration, house investment management, and custody services. It serves individuals, businesses, and charitable organizations in the Charlottesville/Albemarle County, Fauquier County, Manassas, Prince William County, Richmond, and Winchester market areas in Virginia. Virginia National Bankshares Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for California BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.