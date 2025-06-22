MBE Wealth Management LLC Has $21.01 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

MBE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 411,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,987 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 10.1% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $21,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 224.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $51.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.01. The company has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $44.39 and a 12-month high of $55.42.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.