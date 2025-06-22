Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Acquires 128 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 209.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,105,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,432,961,000 after acquiring an additional 413,084 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,612,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,248,971,000 after acquiring an additional 247,737 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $1,755,958,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,450,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,582,831,000 after acquiring an additional 61,390 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,521,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,173,026,000 after acquiring an additional 427,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $235.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Analog Devices from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Analog Devices to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 12,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,663,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,066,750. This trade represents a 22.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total transaction of $563,156.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,576,907.41. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,934 shares of company stock valued at $5,807,196 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Analog Devices stock opened at $228.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.65 and a 1-year high of $247.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.55 and its 200 day moving average is $211.09.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.90%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

