Cassia Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 58.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,843,045,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 39,285.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,046,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $862,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,303 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,171,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,239,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,833 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $408,416,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Progressive by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,058,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,451,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,677 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $267.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $285.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.88.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $261.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.40. The Progressive Corporation has a one year low of $204.88 and a one year high of $292.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $275.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 33.50%. Analysts forecast that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 400 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.04, for a total transaction of $110,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,084.80. The trade was a 4.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.94, for a total value of $2,759,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,199,142.56. This trade represents a 3.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,157 shares of company stock worth $9,352,400. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

