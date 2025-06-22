Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Shares Bought by Ergawealth Advisors Inc.

Ergawealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 608,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,273 shares during the period. Capital Group Growth ETF comprises approximately 10.3% of Ergawealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $20,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 15,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 48,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Convergence Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF stock opened at $38.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.96. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.18. Capital Group Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.23 and a fifty-two week high of $39.96.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

