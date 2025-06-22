Avantra Family Wealth Inc. Sells 3,896 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Avantra Family Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,896 shares during the quarter. Avantra Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gould Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $23.97 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.89.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 20.33%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 124.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pfizer

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.