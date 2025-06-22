Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC Has $2.76 Million Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,041,552,000. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6,485.4% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 16,565,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,418,000 after purchasing an additional 16,313,682 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,695,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022,038 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 15,533,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8,203.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,228,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201,760 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $48.87 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.02 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.57.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

