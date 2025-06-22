963 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,436,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Suncoast Equity Management boosted its position in shares of Booking by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 10,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,506,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Booking by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Booking by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Booking by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its position in Booking by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 2,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,914,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $5,304.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,180.00 and a 12 month high of $5,639.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5,180.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $4,945.20.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.57 by $7.24. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 143.67%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $20.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.89%.

BKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Booking from $5,360.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $5,960.00 to $5,557.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,600.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,550.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,388.37.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,356.07, for a total value of $5,425,698.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,073,911.22. The trade was a 3.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

