MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.73 and traded as low as $21.54. MS&AD Insurance Group shares last traded at $21.62, with a volume of 34,143 shares changing hands.

Separately, Nomura Securities upgraded MS&AD Insurance Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.72.

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. MS&AD Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers domestic non-life insurance; life insurance; international business; financial services; and provides risk-related services. The company was formerly known as Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc in April 2010.

