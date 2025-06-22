HUTCHMED (LON:HCM) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (LON:HCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 230.85 ($3.10) and traded as low as GBX 219 ($2.95). HUTCHMED shares last traded at GBX 219 ($2.95), with a volume of 144,323 shares trading hands.
HUTCHMED Trading Down 0.5%
The firm has a market capitalization of £2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -55.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 221.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 230.55.
About HUTCHMED
We have also developed a profitable commercial platform with deep pan-China market access, which manufactures, markets and distributes our novel oncology products, as well as prescription drugs and consumer health products in China.
HUTCHMED is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market (Nasdaq/AIM:HCM; HKEX:13).
