Tristel (LON:TSTL) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 363.57 ($4.89) and traded as low as GBX 360 ($4.84). Tristel shares last traded at GBX 365 ($4.91), with a volume of 26,444 shares.

Tristel Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.09, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 367.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 363.38. The firm has a market cap of £174.36 million, a P/E ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.23.

Get Tristel alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tristel

In other news, insider Matthew (Matt) Giovanni Sassone purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 310 ($4.17) per share, for a total transaction of £10,850 ($14,591.18). Insiders own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Tristel Company Profile

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tristel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.