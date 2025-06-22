Canadian General Investments (LON:CGI) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Canadian General Investments (LON:CGI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,093.68 ($28.16) and traded as low as GBX 2,070 ($27.84). Canadian General Investments shares last traded at GBX 2,074 ($27.89), with a volume of 1,517 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £752.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 7.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,962.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,092.04.

Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI or the Company) is a closed-end equity fund focused on medium- to long-term investments in primarily Canadian corporations. Its objective is to provide better than average returns to investors through prudent security selection, timely recognition of capital gains/losses and appropriate income generating instruments.

CGI was established in 1930 and has been managed since 1956 by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited.

