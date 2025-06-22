Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund cut its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,318 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 4,437 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 239 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.61.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.4%

ABT opened at $132.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.78. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $99.71 and a twelve month high of $141.23. The firm has a market cap of $231.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total transaction of $337,116.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,960.28. This represents a 7.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

