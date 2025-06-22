Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 547.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,057 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.9% of Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $13,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,022,224,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 65,631.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,225,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,508,636,000 after acquiring an additional 8,213,123 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $837,017,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 79,739.7% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,555,277 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $818,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Mastercard by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,149,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,817,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,787 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.86, for a total transaction of $549,372.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,630,844.40. This represents a 3.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.45, for a total value of $85,417.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,394.75. This represents a 4.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,513 shares of company stock worth $23,166,463 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $532.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $559.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $544.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $428.86 and a 12-month high of $594.71.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 196.87%. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Mastercard from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $610.00.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

