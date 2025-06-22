Renold (LON:RNO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Renold plc (LON:RNO – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 50.74 ($0.68) and traded as high as GBX 81.20 ($1.09). Renold shares last traded at GBX 81.20 ($1.09), with a volume of 5,018,219 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Renold in a report on Tuesday, May 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 61.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 50.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £195.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.76.

Renold plc engages in the manufacture and sale of high precision engineered products and solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, Australasia, China, India, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers inverted tooth chain products; and transmission chain products, including general transmission, low maintenance, abrasion and corrosion resistant, and drive chain, as well as klik-top polymer block chain and standard attachment chain.

