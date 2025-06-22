International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 139.08 ($1.87) and traded as high as GBX 161.80 ($2.18). International Personal Finance shares last traded at GBX 161.80 ($2.18), with a volume of 259,518 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.92, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £351.63 million, a PE ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 150.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 139.13.

International Personal Finance plc is helping to build a better world through financial inclusion by providing affordable credit products and insurance services to underserved consumers across nine markets. Our 1.7 million customers, who have low to medium incomes and a limited credit history, turn to us to fulfil their plans when it really matters.

