Veritaseum (VERI) Trading Up 1.6% This Week

Veritaseum (VERI) traded up 12.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. Over the last week, Veritaseum has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. Veritaseum has a market capitalization of $75.03 million and $1.14 thousand worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veritaseum token can currently be bought for $34.90 or 0.00034003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Veritaseum Token Profile

Veritaseum launched on May 5th, 2019. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com.

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface.”

