eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Advisors LLC

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lowered its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 173,833 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 15,353 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $11,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in eBay by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 9.3% during the first quarter. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC now owns 16,621 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of eBay by 29.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,267,717 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $85,862,000 after acquiring an additional 285,636 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 47.9% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on eBay from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on eBay from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.73.

eBay Stock Up 0.1%

EBAY stock opened at $77.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $79.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 19.78%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

Insider Activity at eBay

In other eBay news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 12,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total transaction of $999,634.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,698,690.18. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 127,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $8,822,470.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 123,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,559,469.26. This trade represents a 50.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 292,321 shares of company stock valued at $20,606,770 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.