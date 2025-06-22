Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its position in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Cigna Group were worth $6,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Group Price Performance

CI stock opened at $313.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Cigna Group has a one year low of $262.03 and a one year high of $370.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $321.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.63.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.39. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $65.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $360.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $348.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $379.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.39.

Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

