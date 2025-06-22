Envision Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Envision Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,416 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.6% of Envision Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Envision Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $27.38 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $22.41 and a 12 month high of $30.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.07.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

