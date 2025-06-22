Crews Bank & Trust Sells 124 Shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)

Crews Bank & Trust lessened its stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,209 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust’s holdings in Target were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 55,810 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after buying an additional 9,485 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 234,492 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,699,000 after buying an additional 138,751 shares during the period. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,459,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 14,354 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 20.0% in the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $4,328,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 246,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,703,849.54. The trade was a 15.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Target from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group set a $110.00 target price on Target and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Target from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Target from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.70.

Target Price Performance

TGT opened at $95.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. Target Corporation has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.22.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). Target had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Target’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

