Buck Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires New Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at about $952,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of KMB stock opened at $128.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.38. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.10 and a fifty-two week high of $150.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.66%.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Katy Chen sold 740 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $95,978.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,997 shares in the company, valued at $518,410.90. The trade was a 15.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.73.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

