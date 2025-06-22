Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Holdings Decreased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $6,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,691,000 after buying an additional 7,579 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $3,867,000. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE opened at $178.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.79. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.21 and a 12 month high of $181.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 22.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 39.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,630 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $418,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,876. The trade was a 10.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,848 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $689,253.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,683,737.60. This represents a 7.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,954 shares of company stock valued at $40,796,663 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.46.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.