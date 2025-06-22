Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Paradiem LLC

Paradiem LLC decreased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,406 shares during the period. Paychex makes up 3.5% of Paradiem LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $12,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Paychex by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 15.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,419,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 581,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,542,000 after buying an additional 23,359 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 64,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,032,000 after buying an additional 35,407 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In other news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.25, for a total value of $544,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,709,408.75. This trade represents a 4.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAYX. Cfra Research raised shares of Paychex to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Paychex from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Paychex from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.36.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $149.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.69. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.40 and a 52 week high of $161.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.30% and a net margin of 31.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.00%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

