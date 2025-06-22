WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Acquires 11,854 Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 61.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,146 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,854 shares during the quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in F. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $164,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 23.2% during the first quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 28,217 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 373,733 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 153,955 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 14,383 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on F. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.03.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.95. The company has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.50. Ford Motor Company has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $40.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.99 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

