Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Shares Purchased by WealthCare Investment Partners LLC

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF makes up about 2.2% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $5,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XMHQ opened at $96.13 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $80.60 and a 52-week high of $109.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.17 and its 200-day moving average is $96.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.04.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

