Cullinan Associates Inc. Buys 11,260 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,961 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,260 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,314,635 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $11,998,201,000 after purchasing an additional 578,948 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,322,579 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,930,965,000 after acquiring an additional 464,995 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,647,792 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,769,600,000 after acquiring an additional 626,739 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,985,826 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,689,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,225 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,670,565,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective (up previously from $154.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $147.00 price target (up from $137.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,180.08. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $123.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $137.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.71 and a twelve month high of $135.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.10.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 58.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

