Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $4.25 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lessened its position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 49,802 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:TFC opened at $40.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.12. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $33.56 and a twelve month high of $49.06. The stock has a market cap of $52.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 61.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus set a $43.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Stephens reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

