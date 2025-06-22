T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC.

Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 47.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,424 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. T-Mobile US makes up approximately 1.5% of Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at $1,802,393,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 29,289.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,053,563 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $814,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043,173 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,025,096 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,329,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,657 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $452,721,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,525,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,440,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,998 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.16, for a total transaction of $16,074,374.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 588,274,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,397,166,625.84. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 279,360 shares of company stock valued at $63,022,219 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $221.52 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $173.74 and a one year high of $276.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $243.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.07.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group lowered T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.68.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

