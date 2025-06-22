American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. cut its holdings in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,164,851,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,176,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,516,890,000 after buying an additional 3,437,602 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,563,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,547,000 after buying an additional 3,421,413 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 160.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,920,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $902,396,000 after buying an additional 3,032,005 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 23,627.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,701,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,346,000 after buying an additional 1,694,784 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.25.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT stock opened at $217.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.34. American Tower Corporation has a 52 week low of $172.51 and a 52 week high of $243.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company has a market cap of $101.70 billion, a PE ratio of 55.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.81.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.34. American Tower had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.81%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

