Cullinan Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lowered its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,574 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,319,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,724,306,000 after acquiring an additional 7,157,113 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,659,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,293,822,000 after buying an additional 1,058,331 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,289,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,608,337,000 after buying an additional 749,047 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,789,254,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,915,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,377,707,000 after buying an additional 2,458,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $108.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.16 and a 200 day moving average of $102.81. The company has a market capitalization of $134.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.29. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $119.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.93% and a net margin of 20.76%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.32) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 66.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.82, for a total value of $249,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,537,578.68. The trade was a 1.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,104,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 620,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,489,992.56. The trade was a 1.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,500 shares of company stock worth $5,236,245. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

