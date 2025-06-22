Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,253,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,041 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $75,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 307.1% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of SDVY stock opened at $34.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.72 and its 200 day moving average is $34.87. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $28.84 and a twelve month high of $40.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.1576 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

