Veridan Wealth LLC Acquires 264 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Veridan Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises about 1.0% of Veridan Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Veridan Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 519.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Breakwater Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 264.0% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.0%

VMBS opened at $45.82 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $47.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.70.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1607 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

